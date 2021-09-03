NCC Shutdown GLOBACOM signals in Zamfara State

The Nigerian Communications Commission has directed the management of Second National Carrier, GLOBACOM Nigeria Limited to shutdown its signal in Zamfara State.

The Letter signed by the Executive Vice Chairman of the commission, Professor Garba Dambatta, and addressed to the managing director of GLOBACOM says the shutdown was for an initial period of two weeks.

It further directed that the company should also shutdown all base stations in neighbouring states that could be used to communicate within Zamfara State.