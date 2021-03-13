The Leaders of Conscience under the umbrella of the National Consultative Front, NC Front have condemned the latest hike in the pump price of Petrol by the Buhari government and the attendant hanky panky being played by the Federal Government and Petroleum Marketers in the country.

The NCFront, an emergent mass movement mobilising Nigerians to rescue the country from the disastrous grip of the present rudderless political Leadership through a new People’s constitution.

The Front disclosed this, in a statement signed by Dr Tanko Yunusa, Head of NC Front Public Affairs Bureau,

It directed NC Front’s teeming members, allies and supporters nationwide to resist the wicked, insensitive, precipitate and unilateral increase of fuel price from N145 to N212 by the Federal Government without any form of consultations and prior notice to the suffering masses and citizens of Nigeria, who are currently bearing the brunt of the avoidable hardship foisted on the country by the inertia and ineptitude of the Buhari administration.