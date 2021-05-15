Preparations are in top gear for the forthcoming Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL) Annual Conference 2021.

The Annual Conference will hold from Sunday, May 23 to Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the world-class Jogor Centre in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The theme of the conference is “The role of public interest in governance in Nigeria.”

Aside from the opening ceremony, a plenary session on “The imperatives of public interest in governance in Nigeria” will hold immediately afterwards.

The technical sessions will hold on May 24 and May 25 with varying sub-themes including “Internal security: a prerequisite for national development (legality and efficacy of regional vigilantes and other security frameworks);”

“Internal security: A prerequisite for national development (legality and efficacy of public inquiry by state governments – issues on violent protests and recovery of assets),” and “When the state truly defends: Assessing the role of Office of the Public Defender of Lagos State & other institutional schemes for access to justice by the public.”

Other sessions are “Anti-corruption model: assets declaration, public access and emerging issues;” “Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Assessing Nigeria’s progress – focus discussion on gender equality, climate action, peace, justice and strong institutions;”

“Third party data capturing for national identification numbers project: national security and privacy issues ;” “Paternity fraud in Nigeria: Legal and social implications;”

“Showcase session on public interest lawyering: Capacity building and enhancement of practice skills on public interest lawyering – a continuing professional development perspective,” and “NBA Public Interest Litigation Committee: Broadening the strategy for NBA’s intervention in public interest lawyering.”

According to the Chairman, NBA-SPIDEL Central Planning Committee, Monday Ubani, more than 60 leading speakers have confirmed their participation at the annual conference including Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan; Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, and House of Representatives Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Others are the Attorney-General & Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN); NBA President, Olumide Akpata; former Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa; Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmud Yakubu; Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN); Director-general of the Legal Aid Council Director-General, Aliyu Abubakar; Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission, Tony Ojukwu; Oyo State Attorney-General & Commissioner for Justice, Professor Oyelowo Oyewo (SAN), and leading political economist, Professor Pat Utomi.

Top human rights activists billed to attend are Femi Falana (SAN); Professor Chidi Odinkalu, Aisha Yesufu, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) Ebun Adegboruwa (SAN), Jiti Ogunye, Liborous Oshoma and Mallam Mahdi Shehu.

Among the Governors that have committed to attend the influential event are the host Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde; Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) and his Bauchi State counterpart, Senator Bala Mohammed. Other speakers are Oyo State Chief Judge, Justice Munta Abimbola, and pioneer NBA-SPIDEL Chairman, Chief Joe-Kyari Gadzama (SAN) among others.

Mr Ubani also assured that the hybrid conference will host delegates in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols while several sideline social events and a State Banquet have been planned to ensure that delegates experience the best that the ancient city of Ibadan can offer.

Recently, Governor Makinde had during a courtesy visit by the NBA-SPIDEL delegation assured that adequate security would be provided for the delegates throughout their stay in Ibadan.

The event will draw to a close with the election of a new leadership to take over from the current NBA-SPIDEL Chairman, Professor Paul Ananaba (SAN).

Meanwhile, the Central Planning Committee (CPC) for the NBA-SPIDEL Annual Conference has extended the early bird window for registration.

In a statement by the Head of the Media & Publicity Sub-committee, Emeka Nwadioke, early bird registration has now been extended from May 10 to May 17, 2021. “This is to enable many lawyers and stakeholders who are keen to attend the eagerly awaited annual conference to do so.” the statement said.

To register, click on https://nbaspidel.ng/nba-spidel-conference/. For more information on technical sessions, sponsorship/exhibition opportunities and accommodation, please visit https://nbaspidel.ng/ or call 0806-956-6120.