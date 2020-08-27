NBA teams forced the league to postpone playoff games scheduled for Wednesday night after players agreed to boycott in response to the recent police shooting of a Black man and racial injustice across the United States.

Teams are currently in the first round of playoffs for the league championship, but the Milwaukee Bucks players came to the decision to boycott Wednesday’s game after a 29-year-old Black man was shot seven times by a policeman over the weekend in Wisconsin.

Players across the league united and took the decision to follow suit and the NBA announced the postponement of the other two games scheduled for the night.

An assistant coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are also in the playoffs, said the rest of the season was up in the air. “Season might be over,” the assistant stated, adding that players were contemplating the move.