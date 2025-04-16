NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has visited Ukraine’s city of Odesa, attacked by Russia.

Rutte’s visit came days after two Russian ballistic missiles struck the centre of Sumy on Palm Sunday, killing at least 35 people, including two children, and injuring 119 others.

Mark Rutte made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Tuesday and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the southern port city of Odesa.

They both visited a hospital in the city where they met with wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

NATO’s support for Ukraine remains “unwavering,” the alliance’s secretary general has said, emphasising that more than €20 billion in security assistance have already been pledged by allies in the first three months of 2025.

The north-eastern city lies about 30 kilometres from Ukraine’s border with Russia.

It marked the second large-scale attack in just over a week to result in significant civilian casualties.

This is also Rutte’s first trip to Ukraine since US President Donald Trump assumed the lead in ceasefire negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, which have included several rounds of talks in Saudi Arabia.