Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has called for calm following an attack by bandits on the National Park Office in Oloka Village, Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Governor Makinde assured residents that his administration would leave no stone unturned to ensure that such attacks are not repeated.

He said, “Earlier today, there was a criminal attack by bandits at the National Park Office, Oloka Village, which resulted in the death of five National Park Service Forest Guard officers.

“This is a devastating loss of the lives of personnel who were carrying out their lawful duties. May their souls rest in peace.

“Preliminary investigations by the security agencies indicate that this was a cross-border attack carried out by bandits.

“The security agencies are already working together to address the incident and are seeking the support of residents in the area to cooperate with them in intelligence gathering.

“Let me appeal to residents of Oyo State, especially those in Oriire Local Government Area and other local governments along our borders, to remain calm, as security agencies have restored normalcy and deployed additional personnel to the area.

“Our administration will leave no stone unturned to respond decisively and prevent a recurrence of such attacks.”