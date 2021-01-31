President Muhammadu Buhari has said all hands must be on deck in the quest for nation-building and also to support the development of the country.

Speaking in his Daura hometown in Katsina on Saturday during the All Progressive Congress’ (APC) membership registration and revalidation exercise, President Buhari said that a joint effort is essential to the growth of Nigeria.

“Today in Daura, I participated in the membership registration and revalidation exercise of our great party, @OfficialAPCNg,”

“All good people must get involved in the task of nation-building and improving their society. Register for your party, and register to vote.”

Buhari assured that his administration will be transparent and open with the implementation of the 2021 budget. He noted that the budget aptly captured some of the visions of the administration, and all efforts will be poured in to ensure effective implementation.

“We have directed all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies to follow what is in the budget so that we can get the National Assembly to easily support the next budget.

“We can tell them what we have received, and how it was spent. We are always ready to make the balance sheet available for all Nigerians and the National Assembly. We have nothing to hide.’’ ” according to a statement by spokesman Garba Shehu.