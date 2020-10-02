The National Assembly Service Commission has confirmed the appointment of Ojo Amos Olatunde as Clerk to the National Assembly.

This is contained in a statement by the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Ahmed Amshi.

Also confirmed is Dauda El- Ladan as the Clerk to the Senate.

The appointments taken immediate effect.

The commission also appointed Francis Akabueze as the substantive Clerk to the House of Representatives with effect from 25th November, 2020 when the incumbent is slated to retire from service.