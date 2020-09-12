The Nasarawa State Government has disbursed the sum of three million naira to one hundred and fifty women from the thirteen local governments of the state as start up grants.

The women who are entitled to twenty thousand naira each, had received a training on entrepreneurship by the state government to enable them be self reliant.

In June 2020 the Nasarawa State Government organized an entrepreneurial training for 150 women across the 13 local government of the state.

The training which was done in collaboration with B. Innovation Integrated Limited was aimed at empowering the women to enable them to be self reliant.

They were trained on Food processing, food packaging, bread making, cake making and many more.

Advertisement

They have successfully completed the training and are gathered here today to get start-up Grant to enable to them commence their various trade.

The state government is elated with the new skills acquired by the women and is giving twenty thousand naira each to the 150 women.

Joyce Agidi is physically challenged and a mother of many children. She is glad and optimistic that the start up grant would improve her living condition.