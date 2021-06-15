The Nasarawa State government has invoked the no-work-no-pay rule for striking civil servants in the state.

This is part of the resolutions taken at an emergency expanded security meeting held at the Government House, Lafia.

The emergency meeting was convened at the instance of Governor Abdullahi Sule, which is aimed at seeking for amicable resolution of the plight of the striking workers.

The statement issued by the Secretary to the Government of the state, Mohammed Ubandoma, enjoins the organized labour to carry out its activities within the confines of the law.

The state government expressed dismay over the indefinite strike action embarked upon by the organised labour.

It also condemned the picketing of offices which is depriving workers access to their offices.

It directed permanent secretaries at the various ministries, departments and agencies, to open attendance registers in order to actualise the no-work-no-pay rule.