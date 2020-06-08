In a bid to name and shame all sex offenders in the society, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has published the identities of convicted sex offenders on its twitter page.

According to a statement made by the Director-General of National Agency, Dame Julie Okah-Donli, m ore names of offenders will be published as the convictions keep coming in.

The past fortnight has been filled with sad stories of young girls and women being assaulted and raped across Nigeria. These include Vera Omozuwa in Edo State and Barakat Bello in Oyo State, both of whom died from the assault.