In a bid to name and shame all sex offenders in the society, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has published the identities of convicted sex offenders on its twitter page.
Activists have been calling on Nigeria authorities to deal more effectively with rapists through the strict enforcement of existing laws and promulgation of tougher sanctions.
On Friday, a coalition of civil society organisations and human rights activists held peaceful protests in the Federal Capital Territory and Lagos demanding a state of emergency to be declared on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Nigeria.
Here are the identities of convicted sex offenders as seen on the Nigeria Sex Offender Register. @naptipnigeria Is determined to naming and shaming all sex offenders.
More names will be published as the convictions keep coming in.#saynotorape🚫 #endrape #sexoffenderregister pic.twitter.com/7y3PACKxIr
— Dame Julie Okah-Donli (@DGNaptip) June 6, 2020