The Nigerian Agip Oil Company and its Joint Venture Partners have again demonstrated commitment to public health.

Amid rising confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country, the companies have handed over a seventy-bed temporary isolation centre in Asaba to the government of Delta state.

On the 2nd of May the Nigerian Agip Oil Company and its Joint Venture Partners laid the foundation stone for the establishment of an Emergency And Infectious Diseases Hospital in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Six weeks later the oil giants took the Oil And Gas Industry Intervention Initiative to Delta State where a Seventy – bed temporary isolation centre has been completed.

The companies are providing critical infrastructure to flatten the curve of the Coronavirus within Delta and its environs.

The Centre has Seventy bed spaces with separate sections for male and female. It also features a block for the medical personnel.

Other facilities at the Isolation Centre include Lounge, Waiting Rooms, Pharmacy, CCTV Room,X-Ray Room,Side Laboratory and Power Generating Sets.

The Nigerian Agip Oil Company and Joint Venture Partners have over the years carried out sustainable initiatives in host communities through various human and Socio- economic development programmers.

It has also provided modern medical facilities and facilitated access to healthcare delivery to engender public health.