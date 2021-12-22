NANS kicks against President Buhari’s refusal to sign Electoral Amendment Bill into law

The National Association of Nigerians Students has kicked against the decision of the president Muhammadu Buhari to assent the Electoral Amendment Bill into law.

The Southwest Coordinator of the Association Olatunji Adegboye in a press conference held in Ibadan on Wednesday described the decision as a deliberate exaggeration purposely meant to justify political frivolities.

The coordinator also faulted the reasons given by the presidency especially on the issue of Direct Primary, saying they are not tenable and considered inconsequential.

He hinted that the presidency should rather encourage all registered political parties to go and define their party program well and build trust within their rank and file.

According to him, Basically, all other excuses given by the Presidency in the letter addressed to the National Assembly are not tenable and considered inconsequential.

Rather than consenting to the institutional inadequacies of these political party, the Presidency should rather encourage all registered political parties to go and define their party program well and build trust within their rank and file.

Adegboye also disclosed that the association is aware that some principal members of the National Assembly have been offered bribes at the detriment of the Nigerian masses to dance to the tune of some cabals in the Presidency.

He said NANS, as an independent body for all students in Nigeria, will not fold it’s arm and allow this double-dealing scale the hurdles of the legislature. We will mobilise our members to ensure that what is supposed to be an enduring legacy of this administration is not truncated based on the interest of very few shenanigans.