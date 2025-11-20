Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has expressed deep concern over the recent abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi State. Speaking after the visit of the Progressive Governors’ Forum to the state, Governor Namadi condemned the incident and called for collective action to protect schools and safegua...

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has expressed deep concern over the recent abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi State.

Speaking after the visit of the Progressive Governors’ Forum to the state, Governor Namadi condemned the incident and called for collective action to protect schools and safeguard children.

He reaffirmed the Forum’s solidarity with the government and people of Kebbi State, stressing that the security of every Nigerian child remains a top priority.

Governor Namadi also urged security agencies to intensify efforts to ensure the safe rescue of the girls and prevent future occurrences.

He emphasised that education must never be disrupted by criminal elements and assured that the governors will continue to support all measures aimed at securing schools and strengthening community vigilance.

TVC previously reported that the All Progressives Congress Governors Forum has arrived in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, on a condolence visit to the government and people of the State,,, especially families of the abducted Senior Girls Secondary School Maga.

The delegation is led by the Chairman, Hope Uzodinma, of Imo State.