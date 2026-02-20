National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut down 18 warehouses in Niger State after uncovering expired food products worth over N100 million, describing the development as a grave danger to public health. The enforcement action, carried out in parts of the state, e...

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut down 18 warehouses in Niger State after uncovering expired food products worth over N100 million, describing the development as a grave danger to public health.

The enforcement action, carried out in parts of the state, exposed large quantities of expired consumables allegedly being stored and redistributed to unsuspecting consumers.

Officials of the agency said the discovery posed a serious threat to public health and safety, particularly as some of the products were said to have been tampered with before finding their way back into the market.

NAFDAC disclosed that the operation formed part of its ongoing nationwide clampdown on substandard and expired products. The agency revealed that certain items had been repackaged or relabelled to conceal their expired status prior to redistribution.

Authorities confirmed that the affected warehouses have been sealed, while investigations are underway to track and prosecute those behind the illegal operation.

The agency warned that individuals found culpable would face strict legal consequences under existing regulations.

It also urged consumers to remain vigilant by checking expiry dates before purchase and reporting suspicious products to the appropriate authorities, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding the health of Nigerians.