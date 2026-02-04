The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has dismissed a viral report on social media, suggesting a planned recruitment exercise by the agency. In a disclaimer posted on its official X handle, the Director-General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, de...

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has dismissed a viral report on social media, suggesting a planned recruitment exercise by the agency.

In a disclaimer posted on its official X handle, the Director-General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, described the recruitment notice as fake, stressing that it did not emanate from NAFDAC.

The statement reads, “NAFDAC has become aware of a fake press release circulating on social media that falsely claims the Agency has announced a recruitment exercise.

“NAFDAC wishes to state clearly that the purported press release did not originate from the Agency and is entirely false. While NAFDAC periodically conducts recruitment exercises to engage qualified Nigerians, no such announcement has been made at this time.”

The statement added, “The Agency cautions members of the public against engaging with or relying on fraudulent recruitment information, which is often circulated with the intent of misleading and extorting unsuspecting applicants.”

Adeyeye urged members of the public to verify any claim linked to the agency through the NAFDAC official website or the recognised communication channels.

“For the avoidance of doubt, NAFDAC has not issued any press release or notice announcing a new recruitment exercise. All authentic information from the Agency is communicated exclusively through the official NAFDAC website and recognised, verified communication channels.

“NAFDAC urges the public to remain vigilant, disregard such fake announcements, and always verify information directly from official NAFDAC platforms,” the statement concluded.