National Agency for Food Drugs and Administration Control has started working on Coronavirus potential remedy drugs submitted by Nigerians.

The Director-General Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye explained that the submissions were made after the agency called for expression of interest for the COVID-19 related medicines from researchers and practitioners.

The NAFDAC DG also added that the four applications submitted would undergo “due diligence”.

The DG said instead of spending huge amount of money to get the COVID Organic from Madagascar, she would prefer such money to be spent on herbal remedies produced in Nigeria.