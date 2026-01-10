The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has carried out a targeted air operation against terrorist elements in Abbaga Jiri, a location within the Timbuktu Triangle of Borno State, as part of the ongoing Operation Hadin Kai. In a statement released on Saturday, the Director of Public Relations and Information f...

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has carried out a targeted air operation against terrorist elements in Abbaga Jiri, a location within the Timbuktu Triangle of Borno State, as part of the ongoing Operation Hadin Kai.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Director of Public Relations and Information for the Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the mission was aimed at supporting advancing ground troops by neutralising threats in the area ahead of their movement.

He explained that the air strikes were launched after credible intelligence from multiple sources confirmed the presence of terrorists, along with their hideouts and hidden logistics infrastructure.

According to Ejodame, Air Force platforms were deployed for both surveillance and precision strike missions, allowing forces to accurately identify and engage hostile targets.

The operation, he noted, was carefully planned to weaken terrorist operations, eliminate safe havens, and create favourable conditions for ground forces, while strictly observing rules of engagement and ensuring the safety of civilians.

“The Identified terrorist structures were decisively engaged and destroyed, denying the terrorists freedom of action, while a follow-up engagement neutralised armed elements observed converging on the location.

“Subsequent advances by ground troops into the area confirmed the effectiveness of the air strikes and validated the success of the joint air–land operation,” he said.

Reacting to the operation, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, described the outcome as evidence of the Nigerian Air Force’s determination to maintain air superiority in support of joint military efforts.

He said the mission underscored the Air Force’s firm commitment to providing accurate and decisive air support to assist ground troops in ongoing operations.

“We will continue to deny terrorists freedom of movement, sanctuary, and logistics wherever they seek to hide.

“Air operations will remain relentless and intelligence-driven.

“Our operations are carefully planned and intelligence-led, ensuring maximum effect on hostile elements while safeguarding innocent civilians.

“The Nigerian Air Force will sustain pressure until terrorist networks are completely dismantled,” he said.

Anele said the operation underscored the NAF’s aggressive posture, precision employment of airpower, and unwavering commitment to sustained joint operations.

He added that the operation further underscored the Air Force’s vital role in helping ground troops sustain operational momentum and achieve decisive results against terrorist networks that endanger lives, property, and the nation’s security