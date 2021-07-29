A deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, has denied knowledge of a $1m fraud allegation involving alleged international fraudster, Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi.

Mr Kyari, a leader of the Inspector-General of Police’ Intelligence Response Team, on his verified Facebook page on Thursday, said those celebrating his alleged indictment will be disappointed because his hands are clean.

He also narrated his encounter with Hushpuppi about two years ago, saying the latter called his office and reported a death threat from someone.

This is coming on the heels of an order by a US Court for the arrest of the celebrated Police officer.

Otis Wright of the United States District Court for the Central District of California had on Wednesday ordered the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to track down Mr Kyari and produce him in the United States for his role in a multi-million dollar fraud perpetrated by Ramon ‘Hushpuppi’ Abbas, a notorious Nigerian fraudster.

Advertisement

Mr Abbas was arrested in Dubai last June and he pleaded guilty to fraud in the U.S. this week. The FBI said Messrs Abbas and Kyari have been friends and were both involved in a conspiracy to launder money.

Mr Kyari was also indicted of receiving bribes from Mr Abbas to arrest a member of the syndicate in Nigeria, according to a court document.

But narrating his side of the story, Mr Kyari said his over two decades records in the profession remains unblemished. He said his hands are and those celebrating his indictment will be disappointed.

Read his full response below:

Advertisement

Friends: Abbas who we later came to know as Hushpuppi called our office about 2years ago that somebody in Nigeria Seriously threatened to kill his Family here in Nigeria and he sent the person’s Phone number and pleaded we take action before the Person attacks his family.

We traced and arrested the Suspect and after investigations we discovered there wasn’t an actual threat to anyone’s life And they are long time friends who have money issues between them hence we released the Suspect on bail to go and he was not taken to any jail.

Nobody demanded for a kobo from Abbas Hushpuppi. Our focus was to Save people’s lives that were purported to have been threatened.

Later, he saw some of my Native Clothes and Caps on my social media page and he said he likes them and he was connected to the person selling the clothes and he sent about N300k directly to the person’s account. The Native Clothes and Caps (5 sets) were brought to our office and He sent somebody to Collect them in our office.

Nobody demanded any money from Abbas Hushpuppi and nobody collected any money from him. We responded to a distress call he made on threat to his family and released the Suspect when we discovered there was no life threat from the Suspect. This is the true story. Vincent is alive, he can be contacted.

Advertisement

For those who are celebrating that this is an indictment on us and mentioning some fictitious Big Money, They will be disappointed once again as our hands are clean and our record of Service for 2 decades is open for everybody to See. They will continue seeing us serving our father land and we will Continue responding to ALL distress Calls from ALL Nigerians provided they are life threatening.

For Good Nigerians who appreciate our Service please don’t worry as our hands are clean and they should please not respond to those celebrating and creating many false Narratives without any Evidence. We are used to such types of people and false newsmakers and distributors.

Thank you all and GOD bless Nigeria.