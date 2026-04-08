In a statement issued on Wednesday, the group’s National Coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, and National Secretary, Dr Nasir Balogun, praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what they described as his commitment to addressing terrorism, banditry and kidnapping through lawful means.

The group also lauded the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, for personally leading the prosecution of the suspects, noting that the current proceedings represent the ninth phase of terrorism-related trials.

It said the judicial process would demonstrate that the government has remained consistent in its efforts to address insecurity across the country.

While acknowledging the Federal Government’s actions, the group called on security and intelligence agencies to intensify operations to prevent further attacks, warning that criminal elements could exploit the situation to resume hostilities.

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The MMWG expressed concern over the continued use of forests and national parks by armed groups as operational bases, specifically mentioning Kainji National Park as an area requiring urgent attention.

It urged the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, to take decisive action to clear such locations and strengthen security in rural communities.

The group also called on governors in Northern Nigeria to adopt comprehensive strategies to address the root causes of insecurity, including youth unemployment and lack of education.

It warned that financial responses alone would not resolve the crisis, stressing the need for social and educational interventions to curb the recruitment of young people into criminal activities.

The organisation further urged State governments to strengthen their security frameworks, while commending the governors of Borno and Zamfara states for investing in equipment and logistics to combat crime.

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It added that political rhetoric without concrete action would not resolve Nigeria’s security challenges, cautioning that issues such as street begging and youth neglect must be addressed to achieve lasting peace.