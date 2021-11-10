Breaking News

Motorcyclists in Ibadan protest death of member allegedly hit with a charm

Motorcyclists in Ibadan protest death of member allegedly hit with a charm

A group of motorcyclists have protested the death of one their members in Ibadan after he was allegedly hit with a ring made with charm.

Motorcyclists in Ibadan protest death of member allegedly hit with a charm   Motorcyclists in Ibadan protest death of member allegedly hit with a charm

The protesting motorcyclists who occupied the main gate of the state’s secretariat in Agodi, obstructed vehicular movements in the area.

According to an eye witness, the deceased got into a heated argument with men from the Park Management System after refusing to pay for a ticket, which escalated into a physical altercation.

The eyewitness, identified as Owolabi Abiodun, stated that the deceased, Damilare, died on the spot without receiving any assistance to save his life.

He said two of the men involved were immediately arrested and handed over to the police.

Reacting to this, the Executive assistant to the governor of Oyo state on Security matters, Sunday Odukoya said the matter has been reported and being looked into by the police.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

CBN gov, Aliko Dangote honoured in Lagos

TVCN
Jan 22, 2020

Governor of the central bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, President of the Dangote group and some other…

Tinubu defends Buhari on death threat to ballot box snatchers

TVCN
Feb 19, 2019

The Peoples Democratic Party has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of planning to derail the electoral…

Nigeria’s Amputees footballers involved in auto crash

TVCN
Oct 15, 2018

The Nigerian Amputee football team who we will play their first match against Brazil on October 28 at…

‘Criminally motivated elements’ are within our community – Miyetti Allah

TVCN
Jan 14, 2018

Miyetti Allah, the association of Fulani herdsmen has reacted to the recent killings in the north-central,…

TVC News Special Reports