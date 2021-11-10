Motorcyclists in Ibadan protest death of member allegedly hit with a charm

A group of motorcyclists have protested the death of one their members in Ibadan after he was allegedly hit with a ring made with charm.

The protesting motorcyclists who occupied the main gate of the state’s secretariat in Agodi, obstructed vehicular movements in the area.

According to an eye witness, the deceased got into a heated argument with men from the Park Management System after refusing to pay for a ticket, which escalated into a physical altercation.

The eyewitness, identified as Owolabi Abiodun, stated that the deceased, Damilare, died on the spot without receiving any assistance to save his life.

He said two of the men involved were immediately arrested and handed over to the police.

Reacting to this, the Executive assistant to the governor of Oyo state on Security matters, Sunday Odukoya said the matter has been reported and being looked into by the police.