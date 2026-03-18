The Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football has welcomed the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board decision in the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following an appeal it filed over misconduct during the final match. On Tuesday, the CAF Appeal Board ruled that Senegal will forfeit the Final…...

The Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football has welcomed the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board decision in the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following an appeal it filed over misconduct during the final match.

On Tuesday, the CAF Appeal Board ruled that Senegal will forfeit the Final Match of the 2025 AFCON held in Morocco, with the result of the Match being recorded as 3–0 in favour of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF).

The statement on the CAF official website revealed that the appeal lodged by the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) is declared admissible in form and the appeal is upheld.

The decision followed a protest by Morocco after chaotic scenes late in the final, when Senegal players briefly left the pitch after a disallowed goal and a penalty awarded to the hosts, an action the appeal board ruled fell under Articles 82 and 84 of the competition regulations on misconduct and forfeiture.

In a Wednesday statement on its official website, the hosts Morocco clarified that the appeal was aimed at ensuring proper application of competition rules, not disputing the sporting merit of any team.

“The Federation reiterates that its approach has always been grounded in respect for the rules and stability of African competitions,” it stated.

The Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football also commended all participating nations, describing the tournament as significant for African football development.

The Federation announced that it will issue an official statement on Wednesday, after meeting with its governing bodies.

The federation added that the forthcoming statement would clarify its stance and outline any legal or administrative steps if necessary.

The ruling by the Confederation of African Football Appeal Committee has intensified debate over governance and regulatory consistency in African football.

Stakeholders have called for clearer rules and more transparent decision-making processes across CAF competitions.

TVC News previously reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) had overturned Senegal’s victory in the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following an appeal filed by hosts Morocco over misconduct during the final match.

According to a Tuesday statement on its official website, the CAF Appeal Board ruled that Senegal will forfeit the Final Match of the 2025 AFCON held in Morocco, with the result of the Match being recorded as 3–0 in favour of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF).

The statement revealed that the appeal lodged by the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) is declared admissible in form and the appeal is upheld.