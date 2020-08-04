The Force Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force, Major General Ibrahim Manu Yusuf has assured Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists who recently surrendered of humane treatment

Major General Yusuf made the assurance during an interaction with the former fighters on Tuesday in Mora, Extreme North Region, Cameroun.

Addressing the former fighters, the Force Commander who spoke in Hausa told them that the entire Boko Haram /ISWAP idea is misplaced and orchestrated by a few misguided individuals who desire to inflict suffering on millions of people in the Lake Chad Basin, for their own selfish and personal interests.

The Commander therefore urged them to encourage their former colleagues and friends who are still in the bush to come out and surrender.

He informed them that countries affected by Boko Haram Insurgency have developed their respective Disarmament, Demobilization, Reintegration and Resettlement (DD/RR) programs to address the peculiar challenges introduced by the Boko Haram Insurgency.