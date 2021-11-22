Military air strike kills scores of Bandits in Sokoto

Scores of bandits have been killed by military air bombardment of different camps in the Eastern Senatorial District of Sokoto state,

Sources in Isa local government area of Sokoto state including a top local government official who pleaded anonymity confirmed to TVC News.

Though the sources did not. provide details of the aerial bombardment carried out by Nigeria Airforce Fighter Jets, many of them are optimistic that the operation has been largely successful.

The sources said there are signs some top bandits commanders operating in the region were affected by the air raid.

Locals claimed that most of the gunmen were dislodged in the sustained air raid, which commenced on Friday.

A villager said some of the bandits fled to Tsabre, Sarkin Darai and Tiɗibale which are between Goronyo and Unguwan Lalle in Sokoto, in the heat of the raid.

According to the locals, some of the bandits were seen with gunshot injuries in these three villages.

The raid was part of the joint operation, comprising Nigeria Army, Air Force, Police, DSS, among others.

Military sources says the operation is largely successful as they claimed many bandits were killed by the air strike in Isa and Sabon Birni local government areas of Sokoto state