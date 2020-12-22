Former Super Eagles midfielder Mikel Obi, will on Wednesday reunite with ex-manager Jose Mourinho when Stoke City host Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup at the Bet-365 stadium on Wednesday.

In 2006, Mikel joined Chelsea following a successful 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He then went on to win two Premier League titles 2009–10, 2014–15, three FA Cup titles, the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Carabao Cup (Football League Cup) and the Community shield.

In all, most significantly was Mourinho’s role in Mikel’s development as the Portuguese converted him to a defensive midfielder to create room for the likes of Frank Lampard and Michael Ballack in the attacking positions.