Microsoft encourages educators to adopt hybrid model of teaching

Microsoft has suggested that teachers move beyond a blend of traditional teaching and online instruction to something more in the wake of the pandemic’s disruption of learning processes in educational systems.

The company said it believes that the ‘hybrid model’, which combines the best of in-school and remote learning with digital engagement, is more than just a quick fix for disrupted learning.

According to a recent report, a hybrid model is a way to enhance and accelerate learning by providing student-centered approaches to meet the needs of diverse learners.

“Technology has been a critical enabler for learning and should also play a crucial role in moving towards quali­ty learning in a hybrid model.

“Educators are fast putting into place, systems to make sure that the gains made are solidified through clear educational transfor­mational plans. This is the strategy we need to work towards enabling learning across the continent.

“Across different parts of the world, remote learning triggered a decline in read­ing skills – a trend that is of particular concern for many countries in Africa and the Middle East, where the battle to improve literacy rates has been long and hard-fought. But the introduction of free tools such as Reading Prog­ress, will help students im­prove their reading compre­hension at their own pace.”