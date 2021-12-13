MC Oluomo’s twin children graduate from US universities

Taiye and Kehinde Akinsanya, twin of Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, have graduated from different universities in the United States.

The male and female twin shared the news on their Instagram pages on Friday with pictures from the ceremony.

The lady, Taiye, got a degree in business administration in accounting from Columbus State University. On the other hand, the man, Kehinde, got a degree from Albany State University. He said that he is grateful for all the time he spend in school. He got a degree in healthcare administration.

The children celebrated their graduation on their social media pages.