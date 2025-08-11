President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu and Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, to lift the six-month flight ban placed on Fuji icon, Wasiu Ayinde Marsh...

President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu and Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, to lift the six-month flight ban placed on Fuji icon, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (Kwam 1).

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had sanctioned Kwam 1 following allegations by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) that he breached aviation rules during boarding for a ValueJet flight (VK 201) from Abuja to Lagos.

According to FAAN spokesperson, Obiageli Orah, the 68-year-old musician allegedly brought alcohol on board — a prohibited act on domestic flights — which escalated into an altercation with a flight attendant. The incident prompted the NCAA to place him on a no-fly list and petition the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for prosecution.

NCAA’s Director of Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, confirmed that Kwam 1 was banned from flying for six months, alongside pilot Oluranti Ogoyi.

In a statement shared on Instagram, MC Oluomo likened Kwam 1 to “a prodigal son” who has acknowledged his mistake, apologised, and expressed willingness to make amends.

“To His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I humbly appeal for mercy towards Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Marshal. I also urge NCAA DG Capt. Chris Najomo and Minister Festus Keyamo to temper justice with mercy and lift the ban imposed on K1 and the pilot,” MC Oluomo wrote.

He extended apologies on behalf of Kwam 1 to ValueJet CEO Kunle Soname, the airline’s staff, the pilot, and the general public, urging the authorities to consider the Fuji star’s five decades of contributions to Nigerian music and Yoruba cultural promotion.

“Mercy and forgiveness will uphold our values of compassion and humanity,” he added. “Let us not throw away the baby with the bathwater.”

The plea comes two days after Kwam 1 personally apologised to Nigerians and relevant authorities, describing the incident as “unfortunate” and expressing regret over the altercation.

Minister Festus Keyamo has since condemned the singer’s behaviour as “unacceptable,” describing the confrontation as “a temporary loss of sanity and control on both sides” and warning that such lapses could have led to tragedy.