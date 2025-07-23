Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, on Wednesday, rejigged his cabinet, swearing in a new Head of Service, six new Commissioners, and reassigning three others....

Mbah also assigned portfolios to the new appointees following the administration of Oath of Office on them by a representative of the Ministry of Justice, Chizoba Ogbodo, at the State Executive Council Chamber, Government House, Enugu.

The newly sworn-in appointees are: Dr. Godwin Anigbo, Head of Service; Engr. Benjamin Osita Okoh, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure; Prof. Benedett Ekwutosi Okoli, Commissioner for Human Development and Poverty Eradication; Enyinna Franklin Ogbonna, Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources; and Dr. Samuel Ogbu-Nwobodo, Commissioner for Trade, Investment, and Industry.

Others are Prof. George Ugwu, Commissioner for Health and Engr. Ben Collins Ndu Jr., who was designated as the Commissioner for Water Resources.

Dr. Felix Nnamani was reassigned from the Ministry of Water Resources to the Ministry of Labour and Employment as Commissioner, Dr. Malachy Agbo was reassigned from the Ministry of Human Development and Poverty Eradication to the Ministry of Information, while the former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Gerald Otiji, is now the Commissioner for Housing.

Speaking on the occasion, Mbah charged the appointees to hit the ground running, stressing that there would be no honeymoon period for them.

He said the administration had in two years steered high expectations among the people of the state as well as Nigerians in general and could not to lower the its performance across sectors.

“You would soon notice that here in Enugu, we have steered such a high expectation among our people. And everyday it feels as though we are presenting a scorecard.

“Therefore, you have to hit the ground running, as there will be no honeymoon period for you, unfortunately.

mongous goals that we have outlined. And your various Ministries will play critical roles in accomplishing those goals.

“We set targets, we set goals, and we have key performance indicators, we have measurable indicators, hence, we have to measure and we have to constantly take analysis of where you are in respect to the set goals and what your results are. Those key performance indicators are key to us and we will measure you based on these outcomes and results,” the governor stated.

He further charged the appointees to work as a team, in line with the established cultures of the administration.

“We also recognise teamwork champions. We do not encourage working in silos. You have to work as a team, we believe that by working as a team, we are able to accomplish our collective goals. You should not see your colleagues as rivals. They should actually complement your efforts instead.

“Our modest accomplishment in the state so far is not done by a single champion. We like to recognise our successes as team efforts,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of other appointees, Dr. Ogbu-Nwobodo thanked the governor for finding them worthy out of the many other highly qualified Enugu citizens and beyond, assuring that they would not let him down.

“Since you chose to entrust us with this sacred duty as you make history on a daily basis. We will keep faith with our Oath of Office. We will be loyal and dedicated in the discharge of our duties. We will strive to contribute to the nationally acknowledged success that your government has become,” he said.

The swearing-in ceremony was witnessed by the Deputy Governor, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr. Victor Udeh, several commissioners and senior appointees of government as well as the spouses of the appointees.