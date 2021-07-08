Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle has assented to the Zamfara State Legislative and Judiciary Autonomy Bills into Laws.

Speaking shortly after the event, the governor said as a true democrat, he will continue to ensure that all statutory responsibilities are directed to the right channels.

He also expressed optimism that the signing of two bills will further strengthen the existing relationship between the two arms of government

“I do not see any reason why we will not allow the autonomy of these two strong arms of government which will ensure the smooth running of government and the progress of our dear state.”

“We will not politicize or joke with your responsibilities, your funding and the autonomy, therefore, with this signing into law, it is my strong conviction that we will continue to work as partners for the growth and progress of our dear state and the good people of Zamfara,” Governor Matawalle said.

He appealed to the Legislative arm of government to guard against all forms of corrupt practices and weed out anyone found wanting of corruption

Responding, the Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasiru Ma’azu Magarya commend the governor for maintaining a cordial relationship with the legislature and judiciary, making the three arms of government a one big family

Mua’zu Magarya assures that the legislative and judicial arms of government will continue to give the executive all the necessary support to forge the state forward.