The Minister of State for Defence and former governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mohammed Matawallen Maradun has condoled with the people of Maru over the murder of the Chief Imam of Maru Juma’at Mosque, Alkali Salihu Suleiman who was killed in cold blood alongside two of his children by armed bandits who abducted the victims two months earlier.

The minister prayed Allah to receive the shahada of the deceased and their immediate family as well as the people of Maru the fortitude to bear the loss.

He lamented how armed banditry is recently taking a new dimension in the state where religious leaders are now the target.

As the APC leader of the state and Minister of Defence, Matawalle assured that his ministry will continue to deploy more personnel to the state in order to completely eliminate the criminals.

He said the federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is taking all the necessary steps to end banditry in the northwest region.

The minister further explained that the President has provided all the necessary equipment to the military, and soon, they will ensure the return of peace in the region.

He called on citizens to assist the security agencies with accurate intelligence in order to win the war against banditry and other criminalities

He said security requires every well-meaning citizen’s support irrespective of political or religious inclination.

The Minister was represented on the visit by the Secretary of Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC, Hon. Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima who led a powerful delegation on the condolences.

Matawalle emphasised the need for synergy with state governments in the north west region with the federal government to bring total shutdown against the bandits and their terrible inhuman activities.

Matawalle also donated five (5) million naira cash, ten (10) bags of rice, ten (10)cartons of spaghetti and ten (10) cartons of macaroni to the bereaved family.

Receiving the delegation, a member of the deceased Imam’s family and Emir of Maru, Alh Abubakar Gado Maigari thanked the minister for always showing concern to the people of the state and prayed Allah to continue to reward, guide, protect, and support him in all his dealings.

The Minister’s delegation included APC Financial Secretary, Alh Hamisu Habibu Kasuwar Daji, Alh Isah Maigemu, State APC Woman leader, Hajiya Afiyatu Suleiman, Alh Hussaini Suleiman Shagrewa, former Gusau Local government Sole administrator, Hon. Sanusi Mohammed Sarki, Former Education Commissioner, Hon. Bashir Madaro Walin kurya and Former Chairman Shinkafi Local government, Hon Abdulrahaman Bala Shinkafi.

Others are Former Commissioner Special Duties, Hon Lawali Abubakar Zannah, APC Ex-Officio, Alh Abdullahi Sauro Kanoma, Maru Local government APC Chairman, Alh Yakubu Gado Mayanchi, Former ZASIEC Chairman, Alh Isah Umar Tambuwal, Former Special Adviser,

Alh Ahmad Abdullahi Shinkafi, Assistant APC Welfare Secretary, Hon. Shehu J Muhammad, Hon. Ibrahim Maaji admin,

Alh Ali Gidan Kaso, APC Assistant Treasuser, Hon. Ibrahim Dankulodo and Alh Nasiru Magaji Karfa, among others.