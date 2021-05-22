Zamfara state Governor , Bello Matawalle has commiserate with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army and family of the late chief of Army staff lieutenant General Attahiru Ibrahim and ten others who died yesterday in Kaduna.

The late COAS and eleven others died on board an Air Force plane that crashed Friday evening enroute Kaduna.

Governor Matawalle described as sad and painful the exit of the military officers

He says, the late Chief of Army Staff was a great leader who within the period he served led the Nigerian Army by example especially in the fight against insurgency and banditry

Governor Bello Matawalle adds that as a gallant, well trained Army officer, the late General Attahiru dedicated his life in ensuring the peace and unity of the country.

According to him, the death of such committed and determined military officers is a national tragedy and prayed Almighty Allah to reward his soul with Jannatul Firdaus and grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.