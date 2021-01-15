Zamfara state Governor, Bello Matawalle has described sacrifices made by fallen heroes as laying their lives for the unity, peaceful coexistence and development of the country.

He said Nigerians have enormous lessons to learn from the virtues of the gallant solders who remained united and committed to ensuring that Nigeria remains one and indivisible nation.

At this Year’s Armed forces remembrance day in Gusau, the governor assured his administration’s determination to improve the living standard of families of fallen heroes in the state.

He also donated an eighteen seater bus and one hecter of land for the building of the state secretariat of the Nigerian Legion Zamfara state council.

Chairman of the Nigerian legion in the state Umar Abdullahi appealed to the federal government and security agencies to always consider children of the fallen heroes during recruitment into the Nigerian armed forces

In attendance at the event are members of the Zamfara state executive council, wives of fallen and serving heroes, Traditional Rulers, senior Serving and retired military officers.

