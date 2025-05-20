A group has recently emerged with unfounded allegations against the Honourable Minister of State for Defence and former Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

In a bid to discredit his growing influence, they have resorted to baseless claims, calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to “call him to order” over alleged harassment of their supporters.

These accusations, including staged protests involving non-indigenes of Zamfara, are not only spurious but a desperate diversion from the failures and disunity within the opposition’s own ranks.

At the heart of their resentment is Matawalle’s unwavering support for President Tinubu and the APC-led administration. He has consistently defended national policies aimed at progress and stability, earning him respect across the political landscape.

Equating political engagement with “harassment” is both reckless and dishonest. In a democracy, accountability and advocacy are not intimidation—they are the essence of responsible leadership. These allegations are propaganda, not principle.

The truth is that these critics, having lost political relevance, now rely on mudslinging instead of offering solutions. While Zamfara grapples with insecurity and poverty, they attack those actively working to bring relief to the people. Matawalle remains one of the few leaders who continues to engage directly with the people, offering tangible support through donations and interventions—most notably during Ramadan, the 2024 Gummi flood, and his recent visit to condole with the family of the slain Chief Imam in Maru Local Government Area.

As Governor, Matawalle ran a people-oriented administration focused on inclusive governance. He made deliberate appointments across all 14 local government areas, selecting capable individuals committed to grassroots development. His social intervention programmes, including the Zamfara State Social Intervention Programme (ZASIP), lifted countless families out of hardship.

Many of his appointees—young professionals and seasoned experts alike—attest to the experience and mentorship they received under his leadership. Permanent and part-time members of various boards recall being empowered to drive accountability and continuity in governance. Local Government Project Monitoring Committees were established to ensure transparency and results.

No Governor in Zamfara’s history has matched Matawalle’s commitment to inclusive and effective governance. His legacy is one of unity, capacity building, and service delivery.

His detractors, meanwhile, contribute little to the national discourse. Rather than engage in collaborative efforts to tackle insecurity and development challenges, they manufacture conflicts for selfish gain.

At a time when Nigeria faces serious crises—from insecurity to inflation—the nation needs focus, not political theatrics. Matawalle’s attackers only highlight their own irrelevance and inability to lead meaningfully.

As Minister of State for Defence, Matawalle plays a vital role in safeguarding Nigeria’s security. His responsibilities go beyond Zamfara; he serves the entire nation. His continued service, both in and out of office, reflects a deep commitment to the people and the rule of law.

President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is grounded in unity and inclusive development. Distractions from opportunistic actors only undermine this vision.

It is time the opposition stopped chasing shadows and started contributing meaningfully to nation-building. If Nigeria is to move forward, we must replace bitterness with purpose and politics with progress.