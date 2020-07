A man has died after gunmen shot him four times along the Sani Abacha Expressway in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital.

The yet to be identified man was said to have alighted from a tricycle with a bag of money close to a New Generation bank before the masked men attacked him and made away with his money.

The shooting incident drew the attention of policemen to the area where many persons had gathered after the robbery victim was rushed to the hospital.