Governor of Zamfara state, Dauda Lawal has commenced the disbursement of conditional cash transfers to over 8,200 adolescent girls across all 14 local government areas.

The initiative, under the ACRESAL and AGILE Projects, is targeting girls from the poorest and most vulnerable households.

Each girl is set to receive 40,000 naira to support her schooling with more funds to come in the second and third terms, bringing the total to 60,000 naira per session.

Governor Lawal, who launched the programme in Gusau, says the move is part of efforts to break barriers to girls’ education and promote inclusive growth.

He also rolled out Community Revolving Fund for 500 beneficiaries in Gusau, Bungudu, and Kaura Namoda aimed at fighting land degradation and boosting rural livelihoods.