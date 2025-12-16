The Federal Ministry of Youth Development has announced the assumption of office of Dr Maryam Keshinro as its new Permanent Secretary, following a formal handover ceremony held in Abuja. Addressing directors, staff and inter-ministerial stakeholders, Dr Keshinro described her appointment as a return...

The Federal Ministry of Youth Development has announced the assumption of office of Dr Maryam Keshinro as its new Permanent Secretary, following a formal handover ceremony held in Abuja.

Addressing directors, staff and inter-ministerial stakeholders, Dr Keshinro described her appointment as a return to a sector she has long supported through mentorship, public service and national development initiatives.

She commended the achievements of her predecessor and pledged to consolidate existing gains while driving further reforms within the Ministry.

She highlighted the strategic role of the Ministry in national development, noting that young people account for nearly 70 per cent of Nigeria’s population and remain central to the country’s socio-economic future.

Dr Keshinro reaffirmed the Ministry’s alignment with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, stressing that youth empowerment is a critical national priority.

The new Permanent Secretary promised purposeful leadership anchored on integrity, accountability and efficient service delivery.

She identified her key focus areas as strengthening due process and transparency, upholding the rule of law, promoting merit and diligence among staff, and leveraging internal expertise to deliver impactful youth-focused programmes.

She also said policies and interventions under her leadership would be guided by the aspirations of young Nigerians.

Dr Keshinro disclosed that internal briefings would begin in the coming days, with departments expected to present updates on ongoing programmes, achievements, challenges, budget performance, nominal roll status, 2026 leave rosters and strategic priorities for the year ahead.

She encouraged an open and collaborative work environment, assuring staff of an open-door leadership style and urging them to freely share ideas, raise concerns and actively participate in policy development.

She also called for professionalism, teamwork and effective communication across the Ministry.

“Together, we will build a legacy of pride, progress and sustainable empowerment for Nigerian youth,” she said.

In his valedictory remarks, the outgoing Permanent Secretary, Mr Olubunmi Olusanya, outlined priorities for sustaining the Ministry’s momentum, including seamless programme transitions, support for staff promotions and capacity building, stronger monitoring and evaluation systems, and increased collaboration with the private sector.

He expressed confidence that the Ministry would record further progress under Dr Keshinro’s leadership.