The Founder and Publisher of MARKETING EDGE, John Ajayi, has passed away at the age of 62. Ajayi, a revered journalist and one of the most influential figures in the country’s integrated marketing communications landscape, leaves behind a legacy that transformed the sector he dedicated his life to...

Widely regarded as a pioneer of brand journalism in Nigeria, Ajayi built MARKETING EDGE into a trusted voice for ethical practice, professional development, and industry thought leadership.

Under his guidance, the publication became a leading platform for analysis, insight, and the celebration of innovation across marketing communications.

The MARKETING EDGE family described his death as a profound and heartbreaking loss, not only to the organisation but to the entire industry he helped shape.