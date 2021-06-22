Premier League Champions, Manchester City have reportedly made a 100m pounds bid for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, with City open to include players in addition to the cash offer.

The England captain is said to have submitted a request to leave the North London at the end of last season, but is fully focused on the Euros, with a decision on his club future not expected before the conclusion of the tournament.

The Premier League’s top scorer is valued at over 120 million pounds with Tottenham keen to keep the 27-year-old,

Jose Mourinho is interested in bringing Real Madrid Captain, Sergio Ramos to AS Roma, following an announcement by the Spanish club that the 35 year Old will be leaving the club this summer.

The pair worked together during Mourinho‘s time at Real Madrid with the Portuguese Manager describing Ramos, as an outstanding leader who will bring much quality to his new club.

Ramos is available to join any club from the 1st of July on a free transfer with reports from Italy claiming Mourinho has made contact with the player in an attempt to convince him to join Roma.