English Premier League side, Manchester United are considering a move for Barcelona forward, Ousmane Dembele if they fail to sign Borussia Dortmund winger, Jadon Sancho.

Man United are worried that German side, Dortmund are pricing Sancho out of the market making it difficult to sign the English winger.

Sancho moved from Manchester City in 2017 to join Dortmund, who now rate the young winger at 100 million pounds

Reports indicate 23-year old Frenchman Dembele would come as a cheaper alternative to the Dortmund star

The German club has set a 10th of August deadline for United to make a move for Sancho, who has scored 20 goals and created 20 more in all competitions this season.