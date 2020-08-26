Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts to bribery at a court hearing in Greece.

This followed a brawl on the Greek Island of Mykonos where Mr Maguire’s sister was injected with a suspected rape drug.

Harry Maguire was not present at the trial which took place on Tuesday, but was handed a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days by a panel of three judges.

The Manchester United defender captain said he would appeal the court’s verdict.

He has been withdrawn from the England squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches with Iceland and Denmark.