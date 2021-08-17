The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Sokoto state Command has paraded four suspected criminals including a suspect who attempted to Kill a personnel of the NSCDC in Sokoto state.

Parading the suspects at the Command’s headquarters, the Commandant of the Corps in Sokoto, Mohammed Saleh Dada, said the suspects in an attempt to resist arrest stabbed one of his men and attempt to escape before he was overpowered and arrested.

He said the officer involve had been unconscious for over twenty four hours, but has now regained consciousness and is responding to treatment in an undisclosed hospital within Sokoto metropolis .

Also paraded is a suspected rapist arrested allegedly for sodomising two under age Internally displaced orphans from Zamfara state seeking refuge in Sokoto state.

Mr. Saleh Dada said the suspect sneaked into the camp where the IDPs were taking refused and rape two children in an unnatural manner.

A serial money doubler who has been arrested and prosecuted for similar offence in the past has again be arrested for printing counterfeit money and he is also paraded among suspects.

He was arrested for being in possession of fake foreign currencies including the Nigerien CFA to the tune of over two hundred thousand CFA and some counterfeit naira notes.

The command also paraded a serial shop burglar arrested within Sokoto metropolis for bugling a shop and in the process stole three bags of Gari and other valuable items.

The Commandant, Mohammed Saleh Dada call on residents in Sokoto to always cooperate with the command by providing timely and useful information to the command in order to nip crime in the bud in the Caliphate.