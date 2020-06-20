Manchester City’s Eric Garcia has been released from hospital after suffering a head injury in his club’s 3 nil win against Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The 19-year-old was left unconcious after colliding with goalkeeper, Ederson Moraes in the closing stages of the game and was rushed to the Manchester Royal Infirmary Hospital.

Garcia who was released on Thursday has returned to the Club’s Football Academy, where he will be monitored by the club ahead of a return to training and competitive action.