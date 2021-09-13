Makinde’s aide denies sponsoring alleged banner promoting Gov’s presidential ambition

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Taiwo Adisa has denied his involvement in a banner advert purportedly promoting Seyi Makinde as a presidential aspirant in the 2023 election.

The banner which has the picture of Governor Seyi Makinde and his party logo, also carried the picture of Taiwo Adisa allegedly promoting the presidential ambition of the governor.

In a press statement released by the CPS to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa described the contents on the banner as fake news that should be treated as such.

According to him, a fake news item, purportedly promoting Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, as a presidential hopeful in the 2023 election, has come to the attention of the Media Office Of The Governor.

The banner advert, which has the picture of Governor Makinde and the Nigerian flag, as well as a picture of the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, allegedly promoting the presidential ambition of the governor, should be treated for what it is: Fake News!

Adisa said it is clearly the antics of purveyors of social media lap dogs, who are merely seeking to distract well-meaning people of Oyo State from the joy occasioned by the well-deserved promotion, to the Premier League, of the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC).

We believe that this fraudulent post alluded to the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde is the handiwork of opposition elements, as APC’s social media lap dogs widely posted the fake news on their social media accounts.