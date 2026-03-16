The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has inaugurated a new acting board for the Oyo State Electricity Regulatory Commission (OYSERC) to facilitate the oversight functions and accelerate the opening of the state’s electricity market. According to a statement made available to TVC News on Monday, Makinde appointed the Commissioner for Energy…...

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has inaugurated a new acting board for the Oyo State Electricity Regulatory Commission (OYSERC) to facilitate the oversight functions and accelerate the opening of the state’s electricity market.

According to a statement made available to TVC News on Monday, Makinde appointed the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Prof. Dahud Kehinde Shangodoyin, as the Acting Chairman of the OYSERC.

The governor also appointed Mr Ayanniyi Taiwo as Acting Secretary, Engr. Solomon Oyekunle as Acting Technical Member, Hon. Abiodun Adedoja as Acting Strategy Member, and Mrs Omolara Omoremi as the Acting Legal Member.

A statement by the Acting Chairman indicated that the appointments are significant in the operationalisation of the Electricity Regulatory Commission.

According to him, the step “marks a major step in the implementation of the Electricity Act 2023 and the Oyo State Electricity Regulatory Commission Law 2024, which empowers Oyo State to regulate its intrastate electricity market under Nigeria’s evolving dual-tier regulatory framework.

TVC News previously reported that Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Governor, yesterday inaugurated the board of the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC), describing the move as a critical step toward improving electricity supply and attracting investment into the state’s power sector.

The ceremony took place at Lagos House, where the governor charged the board members to work collaboratively to strengthen the state’s power infrastructure and support a transparent, investor-friendly electricity market.