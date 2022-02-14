Gov. Makinde approves appointment of 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved the appointment of Senator Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The approval follows a recommendation to that effect made by the Olubadan-in-Council and which was communicated to the governor.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Governor Makinde wishes the newly confirmed Olubadan a peaceful and eventful reign.

The governor said: “I am pleased to announce the appointment of the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“The appointment is in line with the Olubadan of Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration, as well as the unique and time-tested tradition of our people.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Oyo State, I wish the newly confirmed Olubadan a successful reign blessed with peace and unprecedented progress.”

On a similar note, Governor Makinde has also approved the revocation of the amended Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration, which regulates the selection to the Olubadan of Ibadan chieftaincy stool.

The statement indicated that the governor made the revocation order, dated February 11, 2022, in line with the powers conferred on him by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), in view of the Judgements of the Oyo State High Court on February 1 and 10 as well as Sections 7, 20,26 and 30 of the Chiefs Law of Oyo State 2000.

The four separate laws/White Papers approved for revocation were made public by the past administration between 2017 and 2018.