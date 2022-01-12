Makinde abruptly ends state event over Alao-Akala’s death, condoles former gov’s family

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde abruptly ended the 2022 Inter-faith Prayer Service organized by the Oyo State Civil Service following the news of the death of a former Governor of the State, Adebayo Alao-Akala.



Makinde, who called for a minute silence for the former Governor, prayed to God to grant repose to his soul.

Governor Makinde who was attending the annual Inter-faith Service held to mark the commencement of the New Year, did not read the speech he prepared for the event.

He condoled with the immediate family members of the former Governor, his political associates and all residents of the State whose paths have crossed with Chief Alao-Akala.

He said, I am here with the speech prepared for this event but I have just been informed about the death of former Governor of the state, Otunba Adebayo-Akala.

“I pray that God grant his loved ones and all his well-wishers the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Earlier, the Head of Service, Alhaja Ololade Agboola, commended Governor Makinde for seeing the workers of the state as major instruments towards the realisation of his agenda and fulfilment of his campaign promises.

She explained that civil/public workers of the state have been instrumental to the increase in the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and the development of the state as a whole.

She maintained that over 70,900 workers have been trained both within and outside the state despite the economic challenges faced by the country and the state in 2021.