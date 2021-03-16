Major General Usman Yusuf has assume office as the force commander operation Hadarin Daji

The operation which covers Kebbi, Katsina and Zamafara states is aimed at keeping peace in the trouble areas of the Northwest region

General Yusuf took over from Major General Aminu Bande who has been redeployed to Training and Doctrine Command Minna in Niger State.

The newly appointed force commander promise to sustain and build upon the legacies of his predecessor While urging commanders and troops of Operation to brace-up for the enormous task ahead

He says the troops under his watch will not to relent on their oars but will to take the battle to the criminals’ enclaves and flush them out until they are forced to embrace peace.

Major General Yusuf commend his predecessor Maj Gen Aminu Bande for his remarkable achievements and purposeful leadership in restoring peace and stability in his Operational Area of Responsibility.

Earlier, In his farewell message, the outgoing Commander Major General Aminu Bande applaud the Officers and soldiers for their contribution to the success of his tenure as the Commander of the Operation, he implored them to accord more support and dedication to his successor as he hands over the leadership baton.