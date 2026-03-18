The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria has expressed serious concerns over the threat to lives and property in the Country following the bomb blast that occurred on Monday in Maiduguri, Borno State. The Borno State Police Command confirmed that the incident occurred almost simultaneously at the gate of the…...

The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria has expressed serious concerns over the threat to lives and property in the Country following the bomb blast that occurred on Monday in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The Borno State Police Command confirmed that the incident occurred almost simultaneously at the gate of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, the Monday Market Roundabout and the Post Office area, leaving 23 dead and 108 injured.

The blasts, suspected to have been caused by improvised explosive devices planted by fighters of Boko Haram, were reported around 7 p.m., shortly after Muslims broke their fast.

This statement was jointly signed by the National Coordinator of the Group Alh. Ibrahim Abdullahi and the National Secretary, Dr Nasir Balogun.

According to the statement, the group commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his directive that Service Chiefs should relocate to Borno State to probe the new bomb attacks in the State.

The Media Group praised the efforts of the Security Agencies, especially the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force, in their relentless effort to fight insurgency and all forms of terrorism pervading the Country.

The Group maintained that the return of bomb-blasting by suicide bombers was unfortunate and unacceptable, calling on the Nigerian Security Forces to find ways at all costs to prevent future occurrences, adding the Security Agencies could produce the needed result of eliminating terrorism in Nigeria if they synergise to fight the crime.

The Media Group condemned the politicisation of security problems, calling on patriotic Nigerians to provide useful and implementable solutions to the problems, rather than condemning the Federal Government outrightly.

The Media Group maintained that for the non-state actors to embark on senseless killing of people in the Holy month of Ramadan, confirmed its belief that the perpetrators of the crimes are non-muslims.

The group also condemned President Tinubu for enforcing the law banning production, distribution and sales of alcohol in satchets and small bottles in Nigeria, effective January this year.

The statement reads, “The Media Group – MMWG also commended the DG NAFDAC Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye on her vow that her Agency would enforce the law as passed by the National Assembly at all costs.

“The Group praised the National Orientation Agency under the able and dynamic leadership of its DG, Mal. Lanre Issa Onilu, as well as the DG of FCCPC, for collaborating with NAFDAC to mount campaign on the eradication of sale of alcohol in satchets and small bottles.”

The statement added, “The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria said it believes that free purchase of alcohol in satchets and small bottles portray health hazards to the Nation’s youths and other consumers – warning that the war against insecurity must start from elimination of small alcoholic drinks on our streets.

“MMWG also praised Rtd Brigadier-General Buba Marwa of NDLEA for giving fresh hope to Nigerians that peddling of narcotics and hard-drugs could be reduced to minimal levels as we see it presently, urging him and his officers not to relent in their efforts.”

“The Media Group concluded its message by calling on Muslims to let the spirit of the Holy Month Ramadan reflect in their lives by changing from bad to good throughout their lives…as it wishes all celebrants Barka Da Sallah,” the statement concluded.