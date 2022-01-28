Magistrate dismisses counsel for Oromoni family’s request to adjourn hearing indefinitely

The Coroner presiding over the Inquest into the controversial death of an 11-year old Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr.), on Friday, dismissed the application of the lawyer representing the young boy’s family for the hearing to be adjourned indefinitely.

Olawanle Taiwo from the chambers of Femi Falana (SAN) premised his position on grounds that other parties to the proceedings have not filed the depositions of their witnesses.

But counsel for the Lagos State government, Dowen College and some students accused by the family of complicity in the death stoutly opposed the application, Arguing that it was not made in good faith.

But, The Magistrate, Mikhail Kadiri sitting at Epe, wasn’t swayed by the family’s latest position, noting that the court had previously ruled on the matter giving parties till the 1st of February, 2022 to file all witnesses’ depositions. The court which will now be sitting at Ikeja, also ordered all parties to produce their witnesses at the next sitting on Monday, 31st January 2022.

Earlier, the court also dismissed an application by the Ijaw Youth Council, Lagos Chapter, seeking to join the Proceedings as interested parties.

The group’s counsel, Ayo Shabi from the chambers of a senior advocate of Nigeria, George Ikoli had argued in their motion that it was In the interest of justice it be joined in the inquest, because the deceased is an Ijaw indigene.

The IYC had also previously vehemently rejected the Advice of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution exonerating students and officials of the school from the death of the JSS 2 student.

But, the court ruled that The IYC isn’t a necessary party as their interests are already subsumed in that of the family of the deceased.